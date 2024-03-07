Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,529,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,490,829 shares.The stock last traded at $136.05 and had previously closed at $139.95.

The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 41.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 48,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.01.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

