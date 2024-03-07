Acacia Research (ACTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acacia Research Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $391.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acacia Research

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth $21,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 188.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 1,751,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 287.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,220,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 906,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 132.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 562,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Research by 706.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 532,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

See Also

