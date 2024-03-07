Academy Sports and Outdoors Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,693 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 109% compared to the average daily volume of 4,162 call options.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

