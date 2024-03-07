ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.22, but opened at $31.19. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. ACM Research shares last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 320,399 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in ACM Research by 611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 102,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 88,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 30,424 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth $5,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.42.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

