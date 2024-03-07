AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 135.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $1,801,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 18,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $182.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.13. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $184.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

