Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.3 %

AMG stock opened at $159.00 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.45.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.38 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

