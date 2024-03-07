Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, March 11th

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

AFMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Affimed by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,635,580 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 86.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,408,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 652,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

