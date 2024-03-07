Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 3.60.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.97.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

