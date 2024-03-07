Agenus (AGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Agenus Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $279.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.28. Agenus has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.13.
Insider Transactions at Agenus
In other Agenus news, insider Garo H. Armen acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 625,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,879.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Agenus
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
