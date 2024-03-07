Alarum Technologies (ALAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alarum Technologies (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:ALAR opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.81. Alarum Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alarum Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Alarum Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access.

