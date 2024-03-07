Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE ALTG opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.90 million, a PE ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $20.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.53%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after buying an additional 60,679 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 39,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.
