Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $173.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $180.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.