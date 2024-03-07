Amedisys, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMED)

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter worth $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

