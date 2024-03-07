Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 1,561.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,167 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 859.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $30,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $589,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,160.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $30,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,721.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,030 shares of company stock worth $15,717,833. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

