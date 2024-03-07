Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $618.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

