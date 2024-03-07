Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pegasystems Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a report released on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEGA. TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.11.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 1.06. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $132,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $132,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $95,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,991. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

