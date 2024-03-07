Analysts Offer Predictions for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSII)

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSII. Truist Financial increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of HSII opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $651.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

