Analysts Set Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) PT at $13.92

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

MTAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

MTAL opened at $12.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39. Metals Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $13.47.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

