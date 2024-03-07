Analyzing Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 32.88% 21.30% 18.64% TrueCar -31.36% -24.27% -18.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yalla Group and TrueCar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TrueCar 0 2 1 0 2.33

Volatility and Risk

TrueCar has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.28%. Given TrueCar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Yalla Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yalla Group and TrueCar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $303.60 million 2.70 $79.76 million $0.56 9.38 TrueCar $158.71 million 1.94 -$49.77 million ($0.56) -6.02

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of TrueCar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yalla Group beats TrueCar on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

(Get Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About TrueCar

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

