Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Duncan Wanblad Sells 24,467 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.05), for a total value of £424,991.79 ($539,398.13).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,767.40 ($22.43) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,818.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,943 ($37.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,807.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,005.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 42,222.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.38) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.31) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,493.33 ($31.65).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

