Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Downgraded by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Antibe Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %
ATE opened at C$0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 10.06. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.23.
About Antibe Therapeutics
