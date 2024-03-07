Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Downgraded by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

ATE opened at C$0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 10.06. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.23.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

