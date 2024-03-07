Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGEGet Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apogee Therapeutics traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $63.35. 89,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 493,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

APGE has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,591,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,491,000 after buying an additional 41,107 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 12.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71.

About Apogee Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

