Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $87.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcellx traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $69.95, with a volume of 13477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.64.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,066.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,066.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 21.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 2.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 5.3% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arcellx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Arcellx Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

