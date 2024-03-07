Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Jonathan Murphy Buys 351 Shares of Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy bought 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £150.93 ($191.56).

Jonathan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Jonathan Murphy bought 321 shares of Assura stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £150.87 ($191.48).

Assura Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 42.88 ($0.54) on Thursday. Assura Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 53 ($0.67). The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -714.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 44.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21.

Assura Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,000.00%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.67) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Shore Capital initiated coverage on Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Assura from GBX 49 ($0.62) to GBX 51 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.25 ($0.71).

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

