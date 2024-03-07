Atb Cap Markets Comments on NFI Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:NFI)

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NFI Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

NFI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.58.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

In other NFI Group news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup bought 5,750 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

