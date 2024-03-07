aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

LIFE opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $99.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.25. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,974,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 3,622,900 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 79.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,473,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 1,094,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,368,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 84,848 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 316.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,040,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

