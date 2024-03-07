Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AUTL stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

