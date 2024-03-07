AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 160.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,193 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $12,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AN opened at $145.18 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.26 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AN shares. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

In other AutoNation news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,465 shares of company stock valued at $72,567,054. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

