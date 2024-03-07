Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $432.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 6,083.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aveanna Healthcare
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.