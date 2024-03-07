Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 75,701 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 80.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 75,701 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $173.51 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

