Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 14.1 %
Shares of NYSE BW opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $130.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $6.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,619 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,091,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 152,171 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 58,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 130,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 98,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
