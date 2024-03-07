Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $130.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,619 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,091,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 152,171 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 58,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 130,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 98,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.