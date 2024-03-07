Barfresh Food Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) – Analysts at Greenridge Global issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barfresh Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.39.

Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Barfresh Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

