Barfresh Food Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) – Analysts at Greenridge Global issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barfresh Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.39.
Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
