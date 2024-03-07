Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,617 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 87.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 678.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Black Hills

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.