Blackline Safety (BLN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$30.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.96 million.

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. Blackline Safety has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

