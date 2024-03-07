BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after buying an additional 1,677,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,696,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 142,582 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,691 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 374,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 118.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,336,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 724,413 shares during the last quarter.

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 492,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $3,728,951.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,871,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,250,987.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,619,936 shares of company stock worth $43,359,855 over the last quarter.

BIGZ stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

