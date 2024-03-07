Blink Charging (BLNK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Stock Performance

BLNK stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $210.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.78. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLNK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 1,272.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.