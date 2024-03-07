Bloom Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,468 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 329% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,766 call options.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

