BMO Capital Markets Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $170.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Target by 864.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 51,639 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

