BOX (NYSE:BOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b rating. 961,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,574,181 shares.The stock last traded at $28.00 and had previously closed at $27.25.
BOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
