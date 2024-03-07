Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider John Richards Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider John Richards acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($41,883.49).

Brickability Group stock opened at GBX 66 ($0.84) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.05. Brickability Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 77 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £209.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.33 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a GBX 1.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

