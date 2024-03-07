BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.80) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BBIO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.05.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,415 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,683. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.