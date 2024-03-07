Brighthouse Financial, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:BHF)

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $17.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.49 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In related news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

