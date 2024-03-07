Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BRLT opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.77. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Insider Activity at Brilliant Earth Group

In related news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $84,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Brilliant Earth Group news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $84,773.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $32,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,024 shares of company stock worth $245,721. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $137,772,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 97,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen lowered Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

View Our Latest Report on BRLT

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.