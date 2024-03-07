Brokers Issue Forecasts for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MEG)

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Montrose Environmental Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE MEG opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.31 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 141.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

