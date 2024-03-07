Brokers Set Expectations for Arch Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arch Resources in a report released on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $6.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $23.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $184.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $187.45.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.18 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $558,916.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $558,916.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $794,058.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,660 shares of company stock worth $3,088,218. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

