Brokers Set Expectations for Profire Energy, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Profire Energy in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Profire Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Profire Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Profire Energy Price Performance

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.50. Profire Energy has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,596,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 355,998 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 21.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 141,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 24,510 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth about $844,000. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

(Get Free Report)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.