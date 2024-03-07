Brookline Capital Management Lowers Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) to Hold

Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Antibe Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS ATBPF opened at $0.39 on Monday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

