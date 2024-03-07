Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.98, but opened at $38.85. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Cadre shares last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 114,820 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDRE. Raymond James downgraded Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $242,190.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 49,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

