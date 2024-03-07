Calfrac Well Services (CFW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$4.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of C$393.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.90. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at Calfrac Well Services

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 62,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$90,059.38. Insiders own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

