Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

NYSE:CM opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6634 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

